BBC gender pay gap widens

The gender pay gap at the BBC has widened for the first time since the broadcaster began recording figures in 2017.

The corporation’s annual report for 2021/22, which also marks its centenary, shows the median gap increased from 5.2% to 5.9%.

The gender pay gap measures the difference in the hourly pay of all men and all women at the BBC and is expressed as a percentage of male employees’ hourly pay.

Recording the median involves listing all salaries in order from lowest to highest and picking the salary in the middle.

The BBC said the increase could be due to “variations in attrition, more diverse hiring rates into entry level positions and as a consequence of initiatives that support our wider organisational objective to achieve a 50:20:12 BBC by 2026”.

The broadcaster has set a target of reaching 50% female, at least 20% black, Asian or minority ethnic, and at least 12% disabled employees by that date.