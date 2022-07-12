Animals keep cool at Exotic Zoo

It comes as The Met Office issued a rare amber weather warning yesterday, which states the 'extreme heat' could pose a potential danger to life.

While families across the county are busy blowing up their paddling pool or preparing for a trip to the beach, staff at animal centres are finding unique ways to keep their furry friends cool.

Will Dorrell from Hoo Zoo in Telford said: "We’re currently busy installing makeshift paddling pools for some of our animals and providing ‘ice lollies’ (frozen fruit for the herbivores and frozen blood for the carnivores) to help them keep cool.

"We have also set up sprinklers in some enclosures (such as the Wolf) to go on at intervals and cool her down.

"All our animals have automatically refilled water dispensers so fortunately water isn’t an issue.

"Many of our animals are African or Asian species so have evolved to deal with warm temperature but these sudden spikes can still come as a shock to them.

"The animals that struggle the most are those such as our elderly Reindeer. We are having to provide him with plenty of shaded areas to help keep cool."

Scott Adams from Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park in Telford said: "We have been making lots of ice lollies to keep our animals cool! That have loved it and it’s also great enrichment for them too."

