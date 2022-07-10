What the papers say – July 10

A collection of British newspapers.

The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Javid and Hunt call for massive cuts to taxation'

The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris Johnson is attempting to wreck Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.

The Sunday Express splashes concerns from Jacob Rees-Mogg that the party’s future leadership will “neuter Brexit”.

Sunday Express front page: New battle to save Brexit!

The Mail on Sunday says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will soon launch her bid and join the fray.

The Independent reports Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes are under investigation.

The Sunday People says “millionaire Tories” are squabbling while “foodbank cupboards are bare”.

The Sunday Mirror runs on Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for a general election.