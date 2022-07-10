Man dies after fall from bonfire in Northern Ireland

A man has died after falling from a bonfire in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened in the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim on Saturday night.

Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident, which happened just after 9.30pm.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, is more than 50 feet tall.

Police at the scene of the fatal fall at a bonfire in Larne (PA)

It is one of many being built in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland ahead of traditional ‘Eleventh Night’ celebrations.

The fires are lit to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July.

The construction of the Antiville fire was nearing completion when the incident happened.

The man, who was believed in be aged in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police maintained a low-key presence at the bonfire site on Sunday morning.

MP for the area Sammy Wilson, who attended the scene on Saturday night, said the community was in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with this man’s family,” the DUP MP told the PA news agency.

“It is a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community.

“The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community.”

The bonfire in the Antiville estate (PA)

Mr Wilson said he understood that the bonfire would now be removed by members of the community.

The fatal fall in Antiville comes as Larne had been making headlines for another bonfire in the town.

Bonfire builders at nearby Craigyhill estate are attempting to break a world record for the tallest bonfire, which currently stands at 198 feet.