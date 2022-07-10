Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Britons head to coast to cool off as temperatures soar

UK NewsPublished:

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week.

People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex
People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex

Britons flocked to the coast on Sunday as much of the country sweltered in soaring temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Beaches, lakes and rivers were busy as people looked to keep cool in the summer sun.

People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender as she walks through the rows of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester ahead of their open week which runs from 11th to 17th July. Lordington Lavender was established in 2002 by farmer Andrew Elms looking at a new way to diversify, and during lockdown a further 5 acres was planted, doubling coverage to 10 acres
Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire
Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach (Danny Lawson/PA)
A surfer enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A surfer rides the waves in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London
People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A man on a jet ski enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A man on a jet ski takes to the water in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
People canoe along the Chichester Canal near to Hunston in West Sussex
People canoe along the Chichester Canal near Hunston in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People jet ski in the Solent near to Southsea in Hampshire
People jet ski in the Solent near Southsea in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach in Hampshire
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A man enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A man paddles away in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News