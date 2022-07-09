Jobs secured as five-year rail dispute is resolved

Rail and Tube strikes

A long-running dispute involving train guards has been resolved, it was announced on Saturday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as guards on Merseyrail had agreed a “historic” deal which secured 220 jobs.

The union said the agreement means a new class of train can be rolled out and the role of the train manager has been protected for the long-term future.

Merseyrail trains lined up on the track at Kirkdale Depot (Peter Byrne/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We congratulate the dogged determination of our members to secure the crucial role of the onboard train manager.