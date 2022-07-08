Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vara in Belfast for first visit as Northern Ireland Secretary

UK NewsPublished:

He was appointed to the role on Thursday after Brandon Lewis joined scores of ministers resigning from Boris Johnson’s Government.

Shailesh Vara with young people
Shailesh Vara with young people

New Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited the region for the first time since his appointment.

Mr Vara was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday following the resignation of Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis joined scores of Conservative ministers who left the Cabinet in a revolt against Mr Johnson, who later announced his own resignation – though he intends to stay in post until his successor is found.

Mr Vara visited the Prince’s Trust in Belfast on Friday, where he met young people supported by the charity’s work.

He said: “It was fantastic to visit the Prince’s Trust on my first visit to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State today and learn more about how the charity supports young people by developing their confidence and the skills needed to succeed through education, training and employment.

“As we build a fairer, more equal, and tolerant society in Northern Ireland, the Government remains committed to increasing respect, understanding and reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland, and helping to build a better environment for future generations.

“I look forward to meeting with more people from across Northern Ireland in the days and weeks ahead.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News