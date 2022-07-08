Notification Settings

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be given penalties for ‘beergate’

The Labour leadership duo had vowed to quit if police had taken action against them.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have not been handed fixed-penalty notices for allegedly breaching lockdown regulations on a trip to Durham last year, police have said.

Both had previously promised to step down if they were found to have broken the rules during a visit to the city in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

Sir Keir was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry with colleagues in the offices of Mary Foy MP.

It later emerged Ms Rayner was also at the gathering, dubbed “beergate” by some.

