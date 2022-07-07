Sir Ringo Starr: I’m sure Boris Johnson will find another job

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Sir Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the Prime Minister’s dramatic resignation on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on Mr Johnson or the turbulent political situation in the UK, but wished him the best.

It comes as the Tory leader stepped down from the top job, but not before delivering a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

Mr Johnson says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

Asked about the controversial politician’s decision to step down, he told the PA news agency: “I’m not saying anything about Boris Johnson.

“God bless him and I’m sure he’ll get another job.”

The world famous musician also admitted that gun violence and hatred “in any country” around the world “got him down”.

“We’re here to (spread peace and love)…and I can only do this,” he said, giving his trademark peace sign.

“I can’t force anyone to go ‘peace and love’ but it’s catching on.”