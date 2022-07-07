Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Full of energy’ endangered lemur pups born at safari park

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Two black and white ruffed lemurs have been born at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling.

Two critically-endangered lemur pups
Two critically-endangered lemur pups

Two critically-endangered lemurs have been born at a Scottish safari park.

Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling say their new arrivals are already “full of energy” and beginning to explore their surroundings.

The six-week-old baby black and white ruffed lemurs were born to mother Cali and father Bemba on May 27.

Lemur mother Cali with one of her new arrivals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Keeper Lesley Rodger said: “We are so proud to add these two new arrivals to our group. They are full of energy and are beginning to explore their surroundings more and more.

“As with all lemur species, black and white ruffed lemurs are native to Madagascar, where they play an integral role in their local ecosystem. Black and white ruffed lemurs actually act as pollinators, just like bees!”

Black and white ruffed lemurs are a critically-endangered species in the wild, meaning they are at an extremely high risk of extinction.

Blair Drummond Safari Park participates in the endangered species breeding programme for these lemurs with the aim of building a healthy population.

Eventually, the pups will join the rest of the lemurs but, for now, visitors can catch a glimpse of them in their indoor enclosure with their mother.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News