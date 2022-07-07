Dispute involving BA check-in staff at Heathrow suspended amid new pay offer

BA check-in desk

The dispute affecting BA check-in staff at Heathrow Airport has been suspended after the company made an improved pay offer, unions said.

Extensive negotiations were held on Wednesday and an agreement was reached.

Unite said it will now ballot members involved in the dispute on the proposed offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We welcome that BA has finally listened to the voice of its check-in staff.

“Unite has repeatedly warned that pay disputes at BA were inevitable unless the company took our members’ legitimate grievances seriously.

“I pay tribute to, and stand with, our members who have fought hard to protect their pay.”

Unite regional officer Russ Ball said: “I want to salute the solidarity and bravery of our members, who, through acting in unity, have ensured that a vastly improved offer has been made.”