Johnson battles to retain grip on power as support drifts away

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations, a scathing attack by former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.

His appearance in the Commons came as six more Government ministers and two ministerial aides quit on Wednesday, following the exit of senior figures including Rishi Sunak and Mr Javid the night before.

Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there are “any circumstances” in which he should resign.

The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the Government to go on and discharge the mandate that we have been given or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people… then I would.

“But frankly the job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

But Tory MP Gary Sambrook told Mr Johnson directly: “There is nothing left for him but to take responsibility and resign,” while former Cabinet minister David Davis called on the PM to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”.

Mr Johnson’s appearance in the Commons came as six ministers – Will Quince, Robin Walker, John Glen, Victoria Atkins, Jo Churchill and Stuart Andrew – quit.

The Prime Minister stayed in the Commons chamber as former health secretary Mr Javid set out the reasons for his resignation, saying Mr Johnson was not going to change and “enough is enough”.

Mr Javid said: “Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.

“I will never risk losing my integrity.”

He said “the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change”.

In a message to Cabinet ministers who decided not to quit, he said: “Not doing something is an active decision.

“I’m deeply concerned about how the next generation will see the Conservative Party on our current course.