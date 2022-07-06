Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cabinet ministers to demand Boris Johnson quits No 10

UK NewsPublished:

Grant Shapps, Brandon Lewis and Simon Hart are among a delegation of top ministers who are understood to be preparing to tell the PM to go.

Cabinet Meeting
Cabinet Meeting

A delegation of Cabinet ministers are preparing to tell Boris Johnson to leave Downing Street, as he haemorrhaged support across the Tory ranks.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was key to the Prime Minister’s fight for survival during partygate, is among those who will demand he quits, sources told the PA news agency.

Long-standing ally Brandon Lewis, who believes Mr Johnson’s position is “now untenable”, was understood to be part of the group, as was Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

Reports even suggested Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, will join the group.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News