Labour will not strike any deal with SNP, Sarwar says

Anas Sarwar has vowed that Labour will not strike a deal with the SNP, as he called for a “legal duty of cooperation” between Holyrood and Westminster and the abolition of the House of Lords.

In a speech hosted by the Fabian Society at Westminster, the Scottish Labour leader said “cooperation and not conflict” must be at the heart of government as he accused the Conservatives and the SNP of stoking “bitterness, division and anger” for their own political gain.

Mr Sarwar said: “Boris Johnson is a gift for the SNP.

“Every time they fail, they either shout: ‘Independence’, or they point at Boris Johnson’s Tories and say: ‘At least we’re not as bad as that lot over there…’

“Another Tory government is precisely what the SNP wants too, because it allows them to continue their grievance campaign.

What does Nicola Sturgeon focus on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week? Not rebuilding Scotland – dividing it.

“For more than a decade, the SNP and the Tories have stoked up bitterness, division and anger and created a politics of us versus them.”

Labour brings “new hope” to politics and will deliver change by uniting people, he said.

“Labour will do no deal with the SNP – no deal, no pact, no behind-closed-doors arrangement, no coalition.”

Mr Sarwar unveiled the first in a series of papers on reform of Scotland and the UK, which he said “demonstrates how we can put cooperation, and not conflict, at the heart of the United Kingdom”.

He called for a legal duty to cooperate that would “require joint working between governments in areas of shared interest”.

The Scottish Labour leader proposed new joint governance councils that would “bring together the leaders of the UK and the nations on an equal footing” and provide a forum for dispute resolution.

The Glasgow MSP said: “Unfortunately, today, devolution is being undermined by bad actors – the SNP and the Tories.

“The political game-playing of recent years has wounded the devolution settlement.

“We need these new rules of engagement to heal it.”

Mr Sarwar also called for a new senate of the Nations and Regions to replace the House of Lords, which he called “unacceptable” in its current form.

The new senate would have directly-elected members with a mandate to represent their nation or region, better reflect the diversity of modern Britain and give Scotland a greater say in UK-wide laws, he said.

“A central mission of the Labour Party has to be to renew democracy, has to be to strengthen devolution, has to be reshape the UK so it’s changing, outward-looking, modern, diverse, and a key part of that has to be to reshift that imbalance.”

Mr Sarwar also accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of wanting to “pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession” in her renewed push to hold a second referendum on independence next year.