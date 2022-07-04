Notification Settings

Firefighters tackling ‘inferno’ after gas blast at flats

UK NewsPublished:

A local worker said he heard screams following a ‘huge explosion’ in Redwood Grove in Bedford.

The scene in Redwood Grove, Bedford
Firefighters are tackling an “inferno” at a block of flats following a gas explosion.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze at the residential building in Redwood Grove, Bedford, as a “major incident”.

Adam Fisher, a 37-year-old sales worker whose office is nearby, said he heard a “huge explosion” before witnessing “an inferno” at the site and people screaming.

“A huge explosion heard – everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening,” he told the PA news agency.

“Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex – immediately an inferno (was) visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services.”

Mr Fisher shared footage on Twitter which shows plumes of flame erupting from the building as fire engines showered the blaze with water.

The fire service said in a statement: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.

“There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

