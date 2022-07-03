Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

She made her Towie debut in 2017.

National Television Awards 2020 â Arrivals â London
National Television Awards 2020 â Arrivals â London

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is reportedly in hospital after a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend Jake McLean.

Their car careered off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum, according to The Sun newspaper.

Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Yazmin Oukhellou attending the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News