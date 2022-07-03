What the papers say – July 3

A collection of British newspapers

The papers on Sunday are led by reports that Boris Johnson was warned twice of sexual misconduct claims against “groper” Tory MP Chris Pincher.

The Sunday Mirror writes that the PM twice took no action to probe the MP it has dubbed the “Pestminister” after he was warned about Mr Pincher by his MPs and then by their staffers.

The Sunday Telegraph adds that Mr Johnson “turned (a) blind eye to sex pest warning” as more allegations of unwanted passes and groping emerged about the senior whip.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph 'PM 'turned blind eye to sex pest warning'' Read here: https://t.co/1kA2yrZFPW#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/fzRta57WAN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 2, 2022

The Independent has new allegations concerning sexual misconduct about Mr Pincher with an unnamed Tory MP telling the paper he was groped on two occasions. During one of the alleged instances, the man claims Mr Pincher deliberately touched his genitals through his clothing and refused to remove his hand when asked.

Sunday’s Independent: Tory MP claims he was groped twice by Pincher #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EwnD6TzMpc — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 2, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times says the Prince of Wales gave an honour to a controversial Tory peer who spent £1.7 million bailing out his failed eco-village in a string of secretive deals being investigated by the charity watchdog.

The Sunday Times: Prince’s honour for tycoon who bailed out his failed eco-village #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/11V5b944vF — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 2, 2022

The race is on to “save (the) summer holidays”, the Sunday People front page says as security checks on newly employed ­airport bag handlers are being fast-tracked to fill airport staff shortages.

Sunday People: Last hope to save summer holidays #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YlHJ2L2bpR — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 2, 2022

The Sunday Express has the PM being told “we need tax cuts now” by ministers instead of waiting until the next election.

Sunday Express Boris told: We need tax cuts now! #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jxnpgi5zpc — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 2, 2022

The Observer, meanwhile, reports that the Government’s official spending watchdog is launching an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s claim that 40 new hospitals will be built by 2030, as concerns grow in Whitehall that the pledge is unaffordable and has been greatly oversold to the public.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Brits are being told to be more savvy with water usage amid heat-wave temperatures this summer.