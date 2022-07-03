Notification Settings

In Pictures: Brave knights battle it out at jousting tournament

UK NewsPublished:

Four champions took to the arena in West Lothian to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship.

Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace

The thunder of hooves and the clash of lances echoed around West Lothian as heroic knights battled it out at an annual tournament.

Four champions took to the arena to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship in the Spectacular Jousting event at Linlithgow Palace.

Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The contestants arrived on the battlefield in a colourful display of medieval pageantry.

Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Spectators were on hand as the champion knights prepared to do battle at the 14th and 15th century palace, west of Edinburgh.

Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The clamour of battle rang out across the field as the knights came to blows.

Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Jousting tournament at Linlithgow Palace
(Jane Barlow/PA)
