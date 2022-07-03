Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Army investigating after Twitter and Youtube accounts hacked

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Army’s YouTube channel features videos on cyptocurrency and images of Elon Musk.

British Army twitter site hacked
British Army twitter site hacked

The British Army has confirmed a “breach” of its Twitter and YouTube accounts.

An investigation is under way after both official sites appeared to have been hacked.

The Army’s YouTube channel features videos on cyptocurrency and images of billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The official Twitter account has retweeted a number of posts appearing to relate to NFTs.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. An NFT is a distinct cryptographic token that cannot be replicated, which acts as a certificate of ownership for virtual items.

An Army spokesperson said: “We are aware of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way.

“We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News