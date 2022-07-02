Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Duke of Cambridge welcomes New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Kensington Palace

UK NewsPublished:

Ms Ardern is on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Duke of Cambridge meets New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern
Duke of Cambridge meets New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern

The Duke of Cambridge has met New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace.

The palace released a picture of them at William’s London residence.

A spokesman for the duke said the meeting took place on Saturday.

Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)

Ms Ardern was in London for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.

On Friday Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming her on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Mr Johnson pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News