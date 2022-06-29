Man charged with murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

#CHARGE | A man will appear in court later today charged with the murder of 35-yr-old Zara Aleena in #Ilford #Redbridge.

Zara was found with head injuries in Cranbrook Rd in the early hours of Sun 26 June.

Read more ?https://t.co/nggWfAlMJK

— Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) June 29, 2022