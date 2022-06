Migrant crossings continue despite choppy seas in the English Channel

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

More people have risked choppy seas in the English Channel to reach the UK by small boats.

A total of 153 migrants on four boats were intercepted by the UK authorities on Monday June 27, according to figures released by the MoD.

And more boats are expected to arrive on Tuesday despite strong winds in the region.

The recent crossings bring the total of people reaching the UK so far this year to 12,312 compared to 5,654 by this point in 2021 and 2,449 in 2020.

A security officer carries life vests used by people thought to be migrants after they were brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

At the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to give a figure by which Channel crossings needed to come down before the Government’s Rwanda migrant policy could be declared a success.

The first flight to Rwanda, planned for June 14, was cancelled at the last minute following an order from the European Court of Human Rights.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously described the court’s decision as politically motivated while Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said it was wrong for the injunction to be granted.