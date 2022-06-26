Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

UK NewsPublished:

Police said there are reports of casualties but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighter stock
Firefighter stock

A house has been destroyed and several others significantly damaged after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

“A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice.

“The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News