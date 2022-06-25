Notification Settings

Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police

UK NewsPublished:

Junaid Yunus was arrested on June 19 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the force said in a statement.

Police stock

A 30-year-old man has been charged with firearms offence in Derbyshire following a counter terrorism police investigation.

Police added that properties were searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.

Yunus has been charged with two firearm offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.

He has also been charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.

The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded into custody, and will attend Derby Crown Court on July 22 of this year.



