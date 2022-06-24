Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in West Midlands

UK NewsPublished:

All four will appear before a magistrate on Friday.

Arrested man with cuffed hands
Arrested man with cuffed hands

Warwickshire Police have charged three men with conspiracy to commit murder and one woman with perverting the course of justice after an incident in Wishaw.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police issued a statement to say Vito Dimarco, 35, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, Darren Hattersley, 53, of Thrumpton, Nottingham, and Nathan Odley, 42, of Derby, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

https://twitter.com/warkspolice/status/1540165910736130054

Also charged was Pamiela O’Conor, 37, of Chellaston, Derby, with perverting the course of justice.

All four were remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

The charges came after an incident at a property on Grove Lane in Wishaw, Warwickshire, on September 5 2021, police said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News