Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

UK NewsPublished:

Former glamour model and reality TV star Price pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price court case

Katie Price is to be sentenced on Friday for breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.

Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January, a court heard.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price pleaded guilty in March and was warned she faces going to jail.

She is set to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning for sentencing.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News