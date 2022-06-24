Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

Katie Price court case

Katie Price is to be sentenced on Friday for breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.

Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January, a court heard.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price pleaded guilty in March and was warned she faces going to jail.