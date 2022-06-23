Notification Settings

Nigerian politician charged with plot to harvest child’s organs

UK NewsPublished:

Ike Ekweremadu is a district senator.

The New Scotland Yard sign

A Nigerian politician has been charged with allegedly plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, has been charged alongside a second defendant, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

They are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The child – whose age is unknown – has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the will of the victim.

