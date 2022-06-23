Notification Settings

Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974

Published:

Eileen Cotter, 22, was found dead behind Hamilton Park in Islington nearly 50 years ago.

Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime
A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago.

The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974.

Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.

On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

