In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Glastonbury Festival on day two

Festival-goers take part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Glastonbury will rock to the vocals of Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar this weekend but it was the sound of laughter that filled the air as the sun shone on two day of the famous festival.

Revellers, who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds, took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Thursday morning.

It comes as Emily Eavis, co-organiser, thanked festival-goers for their commitment in attending, saying she thinks “the best people in the world come here”.

Festival-goers take part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Laughter yoga involves prolonged voluntary laughter (Yui Mok/PA)

As people continued to arrive for the music extravaganza, including on trains hamstrung by another strike, some found the sun to be a little too warm, swapping their summer gear for birthday suits.

From left: Becky Moriarty, Jared Hill and Rory Leighton at Paddington Station in London, on their way to Glastonbury (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

Others substituted their tops for strategically placed unicorns, ducks and petals.

The more modest still managed to dazzle in an array of fancy head-dressings.

Some revellers wore fancy head-dressings to celebrate Glastonbury’s return (Yui Mok/PA)

Dawn Allaway from Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

Many were enjoying the nice weather while they can.

Thunderstorms were set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday afternoon, a Met Office forecaster said.

The sun was beating down on Thursday morning (Yui Mok/PA)

It means punters may be forced to swap their sun cream for umbrellas, with the weather set to turn from “wall-to-wall sunshine” and high temperatures, as enjoyed on Thursday morning, into “heavy thundery downpours”.

Festival-goers walk past a Michael Eavis sign (Yui Mok/PA)

Laughter yoga is based on the idea it provides similar physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter (Yui Mok/PA)

By the end of the weekend, we may be seeing the somewhat traditional shots of revellers in wellies wading through mud, with light showers predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

Revellers may be forced to take shelter if storm clouds gather as expected (Yui Mok/PA)