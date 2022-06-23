Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boris Johnson pays tribute to victims of Rwanda genocide

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister bowed his head during a wreath laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Boris Johnson found it “utterly shocking” to witness the images and physical memorials of the genocide in Rwanda as he was led around a museum by survivors.

The Prime Minister bowed his head during a wreath laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where the remains of an estimated 250,000 people are interred.

Mr Johnson wrote a lengthy message in the visitors’ book before pausing at the flame of remembrance marking 28 years since the 100 days that saw Hutu extremists claim the lives of around 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Boris Johnson with Freddy Mutanguha (left), executive director for the Aegis Trust at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, in Kigali, Rwanda (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“It has been utterly shocking to see these images, and so many physical memorials, of the appalling and inexplicable genocide against the Tutsis,” it read.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that human hearts never again are allowed to breed such hatred.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News