Scotland’s rail network suffers major disruption as workers go on strike

Travellers walking in front of a ScotRail train

Significant disruption across Scotland’s rail network has begun as workers at Network Rail take strike action this week.

Workers responsible for train lines and infrastructure across the UK walked out on Tuesday – with further action on Thursday and Saturday – as ScotRail was able to run services on just five routes on these days.

The rail operator will run two trains per hour on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line, the Edinburgh-Bathgate line, the Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall line and the Glasgow to Lanark line.

One train an hour will run on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts service.

ScotRail will be operating a handful of services out of Glasgow Central station (Jane Barlow/PA)

Services on the five lines will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the dates affected.

Passengers were warned last week by ScotRail to only travel on the limited services “if they really need to”.

Major disruption is expected across the UK as the RMT union takes industrial action over a pay dispute with Network Rail and some Department of Transport rail operating companies.

It is understood that staff at ScotRail will be expected to attend their usual place of work on the days strike action is planned.

The operator said employees will be “deployed for other duties”, including training and staff briefings, where appropriate.

Experts in the retail sector have issued warnings over the potential negative impact the limited services will have on Scotland’s shopper footfall figures, which were down by 16% on pre-pandemic levels in May.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers in Scotland’s city centres were clobbered by the exodus of commuters during the pandemic.

“Even now, several months on from the end of restrictions and store visits are still shy of pre-Covid levels, with Scotland rooted to the bottom of the UK league table for shopper footfall last month.