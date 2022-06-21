Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cloudflare outage knocks hundreds of websites offline

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The National Rail Enquiries website appeared to be among those affected on the first day of rail strikes across Britain.

A woman using a laptop
A woman using a laptop

Hundreds of websites were knocked offline after an outage at web infrastructure service Cloudflare.

Internet users and web monitoring service Down Detector reported that a number of sites, including messaging platform Discord, Shopify and others, were having issues on Tuesday morning.

The National Rail Enquiries website also briefly went offline and may have been affected by the issue, but it was also facing a surge in demand for journey information on the first day of rail strikes across Britain.

Visitors to that site and many others were shown a message stating “500 Internal Server Error”.

Cloudflare said it has now resolved the issue.

The US company is a content delivery service and its technology helps to power many of the major websites used by internet users every day.

In a series of posts to the firm’s official Twitter account which began just before 8am on Tuesday, Cloudflare confirmed it was aware of the “current service issues” and said its team was “working to resolve (it) as quickly as possible”.

Since then, the company confirmed it had identified the issue and a “fix has been implemented” and that it was “monitoring the results”, before posting on its own service status page that the issue had been resolved.

By 9am, Down Detector showed many websites starting to come back online in the wake of the outage.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News