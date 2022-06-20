What the papers say – June 20

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.

The biggest rail shutdown in 30 years will start tonight, Metro writes, warning that commuters will be left “scrambling for the last train home”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? ? Network derailed ? Cost of living crisis: tales from the front line #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/AHA6WCW8dl — Metro (@MetroUK) June 19, 2022

The i says industrial actions will continue until autumn.

Monday's front page: Rail strikes 'to carry on until the autumn'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ymhw7VGz1T — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 19, 2022

The Daily Telegraph similarly warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.

Major trade unions are urging the Government to find a solution before the strikes begin, The Independent reports.

The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.

Guardian front page, Monday 20 June 2022: Anger as ministers refuse to join last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes pic.twitter.com/v5TV1LIuFP — The Guardian (@guardian) June 19, 2022

The Daily Mail splash says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to condemn the strike action which will “cause chaos and cost businesses hundreds of millions of pounds”.

The Sun declares that the strike action is “returning this country to the 1970s”.

On tomorrow's front page: Teachers and binmen threaten to join railway workers' strike – causing chaos not seen since the 1970s https://t.co/jXfzhamHqr pic.twitter.com/8vQmBE2lDi — The Sun (@TheSun) June 19, 2022

The Times and the Daily Mirror report teachers and doctors are threatening to join the strikes with the rail union boss backing calls for a general walk-out.

The Daily Express carries a warning from the Transport Secretary to Labour that voters “won’t forget” its reluctance to condemn the strike.

Monday's front page: Voters won't forgive rail strike betrayal #TomorrowPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IIr56MH4zF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 19, 2022

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that City of London bosses have warned that the UK is facing a damaging recession later this year and that managers lack the experience to deal with the economic shock.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 20 June https://t.co/uWyF1aaRt7 pic.twitter.com/qTOMhN15sg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 19, 2022