Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously denies’ sex assault allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face sexual assault charges (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey “strenuously denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted three men, a court has heard.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star was not asked to enter pleas to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Deputy District Judge Tan Ikram granted him unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on July 14.

Actor Kevin Spacey was mobbed as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Patrick Gibbs QC, defending, said: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

Spacey was mobbed by photographers as he arrived at court wearing a blue suit with teal suede brogues and a dark patterned tie.

He was ushered into the building surrounded by members of his legal team and two police officers after getting out of a silver Mercedes.

Spacey made no comment but smiled as he was rushed past a queue of other court attendees and through the entrance before passing security.

He stood in the dock to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his London address at a flat in Waterloo, and date of birth.

The media gathered outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court to await the arrival of Kevin Spacey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, while Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

The charges, which were read out by the court’s legal adviser, include two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005; sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in London in August 2008; and sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges against Spacey last month, but the American could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK earlier this week.

Mr Ikram withdrew an arrest warrant issued weeks ago after the court heard that Spacey arrived in London on Monday to receive a postal requisition.

Security was tight ahead of Kevin Spacey’s arrival at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner who is known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, had previously said he would travel to the UK to face the charges.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”