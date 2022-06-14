Man in court on murder charge after death of 15-year-old boy in Manchester

Crown Court sign

A man has made his first crown court appearance accused of the murder of a 15-year-old boy and the attempted murder of the teenager’s mother.

Jakub Szymanski died in hospital from his injuries about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in the Miles Platting area of Manchester on Thursday night.

His mother, Katarzyna Bastek, 40, was also treated for serious stab wounds at the property in Bednal Avenue.

Ms Bastek is recovering in hospital, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

Jakub Szymanski with his mother, Katarzyna Bastek (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

On Tuesday, Suleman Altaf, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via prison videolink.

The ex-partner of Ms Bastek is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

No pleas were entered as the case was adjourned until August 17 and Altaf was further remanded into custody.

A provisional trial date of December 12 was fixed.

In a tribute issued last week, Jakub’s family said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child, making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.