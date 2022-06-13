Appeal to identify man after girl, 10, sexually assaulted at railway station

Detectives are urgently trying to identify this man in connection to a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl at #LondonVictoria station this weekend.

Recognise him? Let us know who he is by texting 61016, quoting reference 327 of 11/06/22 ?

? https://t.co/wNgrAJIoLB pic.twitter.com/xlazJINNmP

— British Transport Police (@BTP) June 13, 2022