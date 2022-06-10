Average price of petrol reaches 183p per litre

Petrol pumps

Drivers have been hit by another increase in fuel prices.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.

That was a rise of 0.9p compared with Wednesday.

The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.

Analysis by the AA indicated that high streets are losing £23 million a day in potential consumer spending due to the rising amount of money private motorists are spending on fuel.