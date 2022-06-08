Nuclear test veterans demand recognition at first meeting with Prime Minister

Britain’s first atomic weapon test

People affected by Britain’s atomic experiments have asked for formal recognition for nuclear test veterans in their first ever official meeting with a prime minister.

A group including a nuclear bomb test veteran, a widow and four descendants told Boris Johnson about their experiences of the tests and the debilitating health problems they suffered as a consequence.

Alan Owen, founder of the Labrats International charity for atomic test survivors, told the PA news agency: “We met with him and he looked us in the eye and we told him why these men deserve recognition.

“We’re the only country in the world that has not given formal recognition.

“Everybody else has, including the Isle of Man, Fiji, New Zealand, America, France.

“It’s just 70 years of denial by the MoD (Ministry of Defence) to not recognise what happened; it’s not taught in schools, there’s no education”.

The campaigners are also calling for “research into the descendants who suffer lots of genetic problems and birth defects”, Mr Owen said.

Mr Owen’s own father was at Christmas Island during nuclear testing in 1962 and died from heart conditions at the age of 52.

His sister was born blind in one eye, his elder brother died aged 31, and Mr Owen recently suffered a cardiac arrest.

The #lookmeintheeye campaign took a major step forward. Thanks to @RLong_Bailey for the support. Full report @DailyMirror. pic.twitter.com/FwjNeJkDrE — LABRATS International (@atomiclabrats) June 8, 2022

John Morris, the veteran at the meeting, has previously spoken of how he and other low-ranking personnel were used as “human guinea pigs” during Grapple bomb tests at Christmas Island, leaving him to fight prostate cancer and anaemia later in life and lose a child to sudden infant death syndrome.

Susie Boniface, a journalist who has long reported on the ex-servicemen’s campaign for justice and was at the 40-minute meeting, said the Prime Minister vowed to investigate possible crimes committed by the state against its own servicemen.

He also promised “to open up the archives so we can finally get to the full truth”, she said in a video posted to Twitter by Labrats.

She added that Mr Johnson will also reconsider the campaigners’ demand for a medal to mark the Plutonium Jubilee, the 70-year milestone since the first British nuclear test in October 1952.

Approximately 20,000 British soldiers, mostly conscripts, witnessed hundreds of atomic tests and were exposed to radiation.

The most notorious was the Operation Grapple Y in 1958 which was over 100 times more powerful than the bombs which levelled Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

There are an estimated 1,500 surviving ex-servicemen of the experiments.