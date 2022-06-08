Notification Settings

Johnson promises to get on with his job after bruising Tory revolt

UK News

Boris Johnson hinted at measures to boost home ownership as he sought to reassert his authority after surviving a confidence vote in his leadership.

Boris Johnson promised new measures to boost home ownership and defended his record in office as he faced MPs for the first time since being wounded by a revolt by Tories against his leadership.

The Prime Minister insisted he was getting on with the job despite 148 of his own MPs saying they had no confidence in him.

Mr Johnson said the Government would be “expanding home ownership for millions of people” and “cutting the costs of business”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

The Prime Minister is expected to use a major speech this week to set out housing plans, with speculation that the Right to Buy could be extended for housing association residents and a wave of modular or “flatpack” homes could also be built.

The move will form part of a plan by Mr Johnson to reassert his authority after surviving Monday’s confidence vote despite the revolt by 41% of his MPs.

Mr Johnson said his administration would create “high wage, high skilled jobs” for the country.

“And as for jobs, I’m going to get on with mine,” he told the Commons in a rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

