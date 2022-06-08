Chief borders inspector ‘frustrated’ by cancelled meetings with Priti Patel

National Security Bill

The chief inspector of borders and immigration has said he is “disappointed” and “frustrated” that he has not been able to meet the Home Secretary since taking up the role more than a year ago.

David Neal, independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, said he has asked to speak to Priti Patel on a number of occasions since he was appointed in March 2021.

But five or six pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled, he told the Home Affairs Committee.

?️We are now live and questioning: – David Neal, Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration @IndependentCI ?Watch live here:https://t.co/wQhGbO8aSh pic.twitter.com/ySHFMdmVRo — Home Affairs Committee (@CommonsHomeAffs) June 8, 2022

Mr Neal said he is “not sure I can do any more” to get access to the Home Secretary, and he has “switched fire” to engage ministers.

He told MPs: “I’m disappointed that I’ve not spoken to the Home Secretary, and frustrated because I think I have got things to offer from the position that I hold.”

He said he has “good access” to ministers and feels “well-served” by those he speaks to regularly.

And he said Steve Barclay, a Cabinet Office minister tasked to oversee the issue of the rising number of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores, had declined a meeting.

Mr Neal later told MPs he has not encountered any impact of the Rwanda partnership on numbers attempting to cross the Channel in small boats.

Widely criticised plans to fly migrants who cross the Channel in small boats more than 4,000 miles to Rwanda were announced by the Government in April.