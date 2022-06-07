What the papers say – June 7

A collection of British newspapers

Questions continue about Boris Johnson’s leadership after a poll by his party, according to the front pages.

The Sun says the PM has “just” survived the “night of the blond knives”, The Guardian describes the confidence vote as a “humiliation” and The Daily Telegraph reports the “hollow victory” has left Mr Johnson’s authority “crushed”.

Tomorrow's front page: New photo of Lilibet celebrating her first birthday released by Harry and Meghan // Boris Johnson narrowly survives a confidence vote as 148 Tory rebels stabbed him in the back pic.twitter.com/sUnTO3b7zE — The Sun (@TheSun) June 6, 2022

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 June 2022: PM clinging to power after vote humiliation pic.twitter.com/7NZeKN9RIc — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 6, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hollow victory tears Tories apart'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry Sign up for the Front Page newsletter pic.twitter.com/GXzmtp9Zct — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 6, 2022

Metro and the Daily Mirror declare the party is “over”, with the latter paper warning the 57-year-old will be “out in a year”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? THE PARTY IS OVER BORIS ? ?He survives confidence ballot…but blow as 41% say it's time for him to go ? Fears he is left a lame-duck premier like predecessor may ahead of crucial by-elections pic.twitter.com/7fYT62cZOJ — Metro (@MetroUK) June 6, 2022

The Financial Times, i and The Times describe the PM as “wounded”, while the Daily Star says the “Fibber PM” has survived to “lie another day”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday June 7 https://t.co/ED4uo6XGkl pic.twitter.com/6SRTVo3S1G — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 6, 2022

The Daily Express reports the PM is “defiant and unbowed” as the Daily Mail quotes Mr Johnson as vowing to “bash on” and “focus on the things that people want”.