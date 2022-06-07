Firmus Energy announce further gas price hike for Belfast customers

Heating stock

Firmus Energy has announced a further gas price hike for Belfast customers.

The 24.54% increase will come into effect from July 1.

It is set to hit around 49,000 domestic and small business gas customers in the Greater Belfast network.

It is estimated the increase will see the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £300 per year, while customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £295 per year.

It comes a week after another energy firm, SSE Airtricity, announced a 42.7% increase in gas prices from July 1.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said the recent spate of energy price increases has meant a growing number of people are being really badly impacted.

“We know from working with consumers that many are having to choose specific days and times when they can heat their homes and put on their lights,” he said.

“High prices will make the coming winter miserable for many and life-threatening for some without the introduction of significant support for consumers.

“These increases, mainly due to the sustained high price of wholesale gas, follow well-publicised rises in home heating oil, coal, electricity, grocery, and transport fuel costs.