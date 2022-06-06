Villagers pack into marquee to celebrate the Big Jubilee Lunch

Platinum Jubilee

More than half a North Yorkshire village packed into a marquee festooned with red, white and blue to celebrate the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Burn, near Selby, only has a population of around 400 people in total, but more than 200 turned out to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, despite the drizzling rain.

The village has already attracted attention over the Jubilee Weekend for the spectacular royal scenes which have been created in a number of front gardens – including a life size recreation of the Gold State Coach, complete with horse and featuring cut-outs of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Len and Doreen Carpenter were celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary in the big tent in the car park of The Wheatsheaf pub along with scores of their neighbours.

Mr Carpenter, 95, said: “This is an amazing turnout. We’ve enjoyed the whole weekend.”

His wife, 91, said: “I think the Queen has just been amazing.”

Former farmer Gordon Holmes, who served on the parish council for 43 years before retiring 10 years ago, said: “I think this is a marvellous what they’ve put on here.”

Asked about the jubilee events in London, Mr Holmes said: “We’ve been watching all of them. They’re marvellous, aren’t they? A lot of praise for the Queen because she’s such a wonderful lady.”