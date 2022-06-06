Notification Settings

Several arrests made after group attempts to enter Jubilee parade route

UK NewsPublished:

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for obstructing the highway.

Police officers on The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for obstructing the highway.

Some of the group managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster above their head.

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade as police officers detained members of the group to the side.

The force said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

“Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

