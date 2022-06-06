Notification Settings

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch is known for her brightly coloured sartorial choices.

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday.

The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch.

Her outfit was finished off with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat with a black pom-pom, pearl jewellery and white gloves.

The Duchess of Cornwall earlier on Sunday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore green earlier on Sunday when she attended a Big Jubilee Lunch in south London.

For that event, Camilla wore an emerald green embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Frank Augstein/PA)

Later on at the pageant, Camilla wore a white coat with dark trim around the neckline and down the front.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for pink at the pageant, wearing a long-sleeved pink dress with ruched front detailing.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis (Chris Jackson/PA)

Like the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex also wore green on Sunday.

The Countess of Wessex (Daniel Leal/PA)

Sophie wore a green belted jacket over white trousers when she joined thousands of people at a picnic near Windsor Castle.

