Animal Rebellion activists arrested after disruption at Jubilee parade

Platinum Jubilee protester held

Police have arrested several protesters who entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour.

A group of demonstrators were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

Pro-vegan climate and animal rights campaign group Animal Rebellion said 25 of its supporters were involved in the disruption “due to the Crown’s inaction on the climate emergency and their continued support for meat, fishing, and dairy, a leading contributor to climate breakdown”.

Some of the protesters managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers.

One of those sitting wore a golden crown around a hat, while the other sat facing the soldiers holding a piece of paper.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster which read “Reclaim Royal Land” above their head.

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade as police officers detained members of the group to the side.

BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7X9rxXqVOa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022

Animal Rebellion said on Twitter that “animal rebels” were behind the disturbance.

The group said: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed.”

According to its website, Animal Rebellion uses non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of bringing about “a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals”.

Beau King Houston, one of those taking action, said “The royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so. This transition is common sense and simple, we all win.

Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“76% of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere. This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act.”

In August 2021, Animal Rebellion dyed the fountain outside Buckingham Palace red in protest of the use of Crown lands for hunting and animal agriculture.

Robert Gordon, a spokesperson for the group, said “These Jubilee celebrations are set to cost the taxpayer tens, if not hundreds, of millions of pounds. All whilst we are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and families across the country are increasingly reliant on foodbanks.

“Instead, this obscene amount of money could have been used to provide instant food security and kick start a plant-based future where no child is left hungry or terrified by climate collapse. We must reclaim royal land for this.”

A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 2, 2022

The Metropolitan Police said officers made 12 arrests for obstruction of the highway.

The force said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.