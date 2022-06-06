£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

Crowds celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for cash machine withdrawals since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to ATM network Link.

Across the UK, £1.7 billion was withdrawn between Monday last week and Sunday as people celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Link said Wednesday was not only the busiest day of last week but the busiest Wednesday it has seen since before the pandemic, with £322 million withdrawn as people geared up to celebrate the bank holiday.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “It was a busy Jubilee weekend for ATM withdrawals across the UK.

“Our data shows that the busiest day was the Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the celebrations with £322 million withdrawn as people got ready for the long weekend.

“To put that into context, on Wednesday May 25, only £216 million was withdrawn.

“Of course, alongside the parades, street parties and wider gatherings, it wouldn’t have been a proper British bank holiday without the weather intervening.