Great-grandmother honoured after 65 years volunteering for Poppy Appeal

Patricia Husselbee, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

A great-grandmother given a BEM after 65 years of volunteering for the Royal British Legion has said the cause is “most needed”.

Patricia Husselbee, 80, from Newport, south Wales, who has volunteered for the Poppy Appeal since she was 15, is on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for voluntary service to Veterans.

Ms Husselbee revealed her father was made an MBE for the same cause, which she called a “worthy one”.

She spoke of her “shock” at hearing about the honour, adding: “I don’t do it because of medals, I do it because it’s needed.”

Ms Husselbee told PA: “It’s very important, it’s most needed work and a reward for all the soldiers coming back from their trials and tribulations.

“We’ve heard some terrible stories, it breaks your heart and for their children as well.

“I usually help with the Poppy Appeal, at the moment with Covid, I haven’t been able to do it but my daughter is the poppy coordinator so she sorts me out with stuff.

“We do pretty well in Newport, we’ve got quite generous people… it’s a worthwhile cause.”

Ms Husselbee said she was a founding member of the women’s section of the Royal British Legion in her area in 1970 and is “the last one standing”.

The mother of three daughters has seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and said the younger members of her family have taken an interest in the cause.