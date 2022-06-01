Cop26 organisers and negotiators recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Cop26 – Glasgow

Organisers and negotiators involved in the Cop26 climate change summit have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

They include Annemarie O’Donnell, chief executive of Glasgow City Council, who was made an OBE.

Nigel Topping, the UK’s climate action champion and Archibald Young, the lead negotiator for the UK’s presidency of the summit, were made Ordinary Companions in the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.

The chivalric order is used to recognise those who have taken part in foreign or diplomatic service.

A number of other officials in the UK’s Cop26 team have also been recognised in the honours list.

Ms O’Donnell, who was recognised for services to local government, said: “I think it is undeniable that, when somebody in a role like mine receives an honour, it reflects the work and the dedication of thousands of people.

“I’m very proud to play my part for my city and its communities; but I’m one of many more in schools, in social care and in depots, venues and offices all over the city.”

At Glasgow council, two other officials received honours alongside Ms O’Donnell.

Denise Hamilton, who led the city’s delivery team for the planning of Cop26 and during the event itself, has been made an MBE for services to local government in Glasgow.

She said: “I am delighted – and surprised – to receive this honour.

“I feel lucky to have had the chance to lead our team over the three years leading up to Cop26 – one of the largest events ever held, which was delivered under very difficult circumstances.

“We worked with a lot of teams within the council and a really varied group of partners locally, nationally and internationally and I want to thank them for all the help and support they gave me.”

Colin Edgar, the council’s head of communications and strategic partnerships, has also been made an MBE for services to local government in Glasgow.

He said: “It was a real privilege to play a part in hosting what will ultimately be seen as a turning point in tackling the climate emergency.