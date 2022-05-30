ScotRail announces more late-night trains after Scotland World Cup clash

ScotRail train

Additional late-night train services have now been scheduled for the evening of Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine after concerns some fans would be left stranded.

ScotRail announced a temporary timetable last week, cancelling 700 services and resulting in last trains across the country being brought forward.

While additional services were due to run between Glasgow and Mount Florida, the station nearest Hampden Park stadium, on the day of the match on Wednesday, final services to most of Scotland’s major cities were scheduled to leave before the game even kicks off.

However, ScotRail announced on Monday evening that it has now scheduled late-night services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and other destinations in the central belt.

ℹ️ We said we’d do our best to put on extra late-night services for supporters going to the Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off at Hampden on Wednesday and we’ve been working hard to do that. We’ve managed to schedule these extra services. 1/4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 30, 2022

The latest service to Edinburgh had been due to depart Glasgow Queen Street station at 10.15pm on June 1, but will now leave at 11.45pm.

ScotRail tweeted: “We said we’d do our best to put on extra late-night services for supporters going to the Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off at Hampden on Wednesday and we’ve been working hard to do that.

“We’ve managed to schedule these extra services.”

The last trains from Glasgow to Stirling, Ayr, Gourock, East Kilbride and Neilston will also leave after 11pm.

However, many of those living outside the central belt would not be able to travel home by train after the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The final trains to Dundee and Aberdeen will leave Glasgow Queen Street at 7.45pm on Wednesday, while the latest anyone can return to Dumfries from Glasgow Central would be 7.13pm, according to the ScotRail website.

Those hoping to head from Glasgow to Inverness will be unable to do so after 7.07pm and those wanting to return to Perth will need to make the 7.37pm service.

The newly nationalised rail operator has been hit by a pay dispute with train drivers union Aslef, which has meant staff have refused to work on their off days.

A pay deal, which would increase wages by 4.2%, will be put to members by the operator in hopes of ending the dispute.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, urged supporters going to the game to plan their journeys ahead of time.

He said: “We know this is a massive match for the Scottish national team and we are looking forward to helping supporters travel to Hampden to play their part in the occasion.

“It’s also an honour to welcome Ukraine fans to Glasgow.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support fans travelling to the game by adding additional services where we can and more seats to trains where possible.

“The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home.”

A win on Wednesday would see Steve Clarke’s team advance to the World Cup qualifier play-off final against Wales, just one step away from booking their place to Qatar later this year.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson MSP said it was a “welcome, last-minute U-turn by ScotRail”.

He said: “The Scottish Conservatives and others flagged up this problem with the Scotland game 10 days ago, so this could and should have been resolved far earlier.